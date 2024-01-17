E. Jean Carroll Testifies Against Trump as ResMed Masks Remain Despite Recall

In a pivotal moment of the second civil trial, writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of rape, testified in Manhattan Federal Court. She alleges that Trump, by denying her rape accusation in 2019, ruined her reputation. Carroll is now seeking damages for this defamation.

Testimony and Tensions

Carroll detailed the threats and abuse she received following Trump's denial and the measures she undertook for her safety. Tensions escalated as the federal judge threatened to expel Trump from the court due to his disruptive comments during the trial. Trump's counsel also called for a postponement of the trial, further intensifying the courtroom drama.

Implications and Expectations

This trial is set to determine damages following a previous trial where Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and Carroll was awarded $5 million. With Trump expected to take the stand soon, the outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications.

Other Noteworthy News

In other news, despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's serious recall classification, ResMed decided to keep its respiratory masks with magnets on the market. This decision comes amid potential risks of major injuries or death. Furthermore, Spirit Airlines' shares took a nosedive after a judge blocked their planned merger with JetBlue Airways.

Diamond Sports Group, a unit of Sinclair Broadcast, emerged from bankruptcy with Amazon's funding as part of a streaming deal. In a significant development in the energy sector, Shell is exiting its near-century-long Nigerian onshore oil and gas presence, selling its subsidiary to a consortium for up to $2.4 billion.

The Energy Information Administration anticipates wind and solar to lead the U.S. power generation growth in the coming years. Red Sea shipments' insurance premiums have surged due to attacks on merchant vessels, especially those connected with the UK or U.S. Also, Thomson Reuters expanded its business information services with the acquisition of World Business Media Limited.

The United Auto Workers celebrated labor agreement victories, while a market for trading unused U.S. tax credits for renewable energy projects has seen significant growth. A controversial proposal for a methane emission fee for large oil and gas producers has been put forth by the U.S. TikTok is now facing legal scrutiny over its potential role in a girl's death, and a Colorado man involved in a 2022 mass shooting at a gay nightclub has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges.

The parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are contesting claims in a lawsuit by the bankrupt crypto exchange. Remote work implications are up for discussion among legal experts, while a top bankruptcy law firm is under fire over an undisclosed relationship. Lastly, U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner plans to retire, opening a vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill.