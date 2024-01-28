E. Jean Carroll Awarded $83.3M in Damages Against Donald Trump for Defamation

In a landmark verdict that echoes across society and politics, writer E. Jean Carroll has been awarded a staggering $83.3 million in damages against former U.S. President Donald Trump, following her allegations of defamation. The verdict, delivered by a federal jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, comes in the wake of Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Breakdown of the Damages

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million in compensatory damages for emotional harm and an additional $11 million for harm to her reputation. Furthermore, they granted $65 million in punitive damages, intended to penalize Trump for acting with malice and disregard for Carroll's rights. This amount, which is more than the damages for the defamation itself, is a clear statement of the jury's stance on Trump's behavior.

Trump's Response and Appeal

Trump, who has consistently denied the allegations, dismissed them as a ploy by Carroll to sell her book. He expressed his intent to appeal this verdict, which he referred to as a 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt.' He further argued that the verdict is an abuse of the legal system wielded as a political weapon against him and the Republican Party, and that it infringes on his First Amendment rights.

Past Legal Battles and Future Implications

Previously, Trump's attempts to challenge such lawsuits before trial have not found favor in appeals courts. Notably, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Trump had forfeited the defense of presidential immunity by failing to raise it for years after Carroll first sued him in 2019. This recent verdict, therefore, not only symbolizes a significant victory for Carroll but also sets a precedent for future cases of a similar nature.