Durcan and Hawkins Sentenced for Vehicle Theft and Dangerous Driving

In a clear message against vehicle theft and dangerous driving, Courton Durcan and Harrison Hawkins have been sentenced to 18 months in prison and banned from driving for two years and nine months. The sentence follows a series of criminal activities involving the theft of a VW Scirocco and a BMW, worth a total of £70,000, and a high-speed chase that ended in a collision with a learner driver's Vauxhall Astra.

Crime and Pursuit

The incident that led to their sentencing occurred after a burglary in the Moor Allerton area. Durcan and Hawkins were later seen by police changing the registration plates on the stolen Scirocco. A subsequent police pursuit spiralled into chaos when Durcan, with Hawkins and others in the vehicle, crashed into a learner driver's car, not once but twice, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

Multiple Convictions

Both men are no strangers to the law, with Durcan having five previous convictions for 16 offences and Hawkins holding 15 convictions for 46 offences. The severity of their actions, coupled with their extensive criminal history, led to them appearing in court handcuffed for the safety of court staff.

Limited Mitigation

During their sentencing, little mitigation was presented on their behalf. The only points noted were Hawkins' early guilty plea and the fact that he was not the one driving at the time of the incident. However, these points did little to soften their punishment, reflecting the seriousness of their crimes and the danger they posed to the public.