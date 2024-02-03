Dublin Court Convicts Firearms Trader for Unlawfully Possessing Gun Part

In a recent verdict at the Dublin District Court, Patrick O'Mahony Jr, a military enthusiast and registered firearms trader, was convicted and fined €2,000 for unlawfully possessing a bolt from a Browning machine gun in his luggage at Dublin Airport. Despite his not guilty plea, O'Mahony was convicted for the offense that transpired on November 28, 2021. The man, who hails from Co Kerry, believed the component to be an antique due to its emotional significance, but the court determined it to be a prohibited firearm component.

Antique or Prohibited Component?

The key contention during the trial revolved around the age of the component. The prosecution argued that it was manufactured after 1954, while O'Mahony's defence claimed it was a pre-1939 antique. O'Mahony insisted that the part had 'emotional significance' as it was from a weapon operated by his grandfather in World War One.

Legal Ambiguity and Consequences

O'Mahony further contended that the part fell under an exemption in the Firearms Act, believing that a gun from a defining period in history or over 100 years old qualified as an antique. However, a ballistics expert testified that the component was manufactured after 1954, and the Department of Justice's firearms licensing section confirmed it required an import licence. The defence pointed out a lack of explicit definition for 'antique' in Irish firearms legislation and cited UK law as a comparison.

Conviction and Potential Impact

Despite O'Mahony's cooperation with the authorities and no prior convictions, the court heard he had lied initially about the object when questioned, though he later admitted it was restricted. O'Mahony, who has a long-standing interest in old military guns, a firearms licence, and a business in rare components and historical firearms, had intended to display the Browning bolt as memorabilia. This conviction could potentially affect his gun business livelihood. His co-defendant, another registered firearms dealer, had previously received a six-month suspended sentence for similar charges.