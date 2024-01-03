Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

Barry Simmons, a 40-year-old man previously incarcerated for drug trafficking, found himself in the courtroom once more, this time for driving under the influence of cannabis in Cumbria. Though his driving didn’t initially raise any red flags, a routine police stop at Tebay Services led to a roadside drugs-swipe test that revealed Simmons was over twice the legal limit for cannabis.

Previous Convictions and Current Charges

The incident took place on August 15 during Simmons’ northward journey. Further analysis of his system confirmed the elevated levels of cannabis. This was not Simmons’ first encounter with the law. In a previous arrest, authorities discovered 10kg of amphetamine and 2kg of cannabis resin in his Volvo S90. The street value of these drugs was estimated to be almost 185,000.

His involvement in drug trafficking led to a 33-month sentence at Carlisle Crown Court on November 11. In the recent court appearance, Simmons received a three-year conditional discharge for the drug driving offense. This means he would face no punishment if he manages to stay out of trouble during this period.

Driving Ban and Defense

In addition to the conditional discharge, Simmons was also slapped with a three-year driving ban due to a previous drug driving conviction. His lawyer put forth a defense claiming Simmons had been coerced into drug trafficking as a result of a debt he owed.

Continued Fight Against Organized Crime

Despite the circumstances surrounding Simmons’ involvement in the drug trade, Detective Inspector Jamie Eaton of the Cumbria Constabulary emphasized their unwavering commitment to combating organized crime and bringing offenders to justice. The seizure was part of Operation Alliance – Cumbria Constabulary’s response to protect the county against serious and organized crime.

