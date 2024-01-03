en English
Courts & Law

Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

Barry Simmons, a 40-year-old man previously incarcerated for drug trafficking, found himself in the courtroom once more, this time for driving under the influence of cannabis in Cumbria. Though his driving didn’t initially raise any red flags, a routine police stop at Tebay Services led to a roadside drugs-swipe test that revealed Simmons was over twice the legal limit for cannabis.

Previous Convictions and Current Charges

The incident took place on August 15 during Simmons’ northward journey. Further analysis of his system confirmed the elevated levels of cannabis. This was not Simmons’ first encounter with the law. In a previous arrest, authorities discovered 10kg of amphetamine and 2kg of cannabis resin in his Volvo S90. The street value of these drugs was estimated to be almost 185,000.

His involvement in drug trafficking led to a 33-month sentence at Carlisle Crown Court on November 11. In the recent court appearance, Simmons received a three-year conditional discharge for the drug driving offense. This means he would face no punishment if he manages to stay out of trouble during this period.



Driving Ban and Defense

In addition to the conditional discharge, Simmons was also slapped with a three-year driving ban due to a previous drug driving conviction. His lawyer put forth a defense claiming Simmons had been coerced into drug trafficking as a result of a debt he owed.



Continued Fight Against Organized Crime

Despite the circumstances surrounding Simmons’ involvement in the drug trade, Detective Inspector Jamie Eaton of the Cumbria Constabulary emphasized their unwavering commitment to combating organized crime and bringing offenders to justice. The seizure was part of Operation Alliance – Cumbria Constabulary’s response to protect the county against serious and organized crime.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

