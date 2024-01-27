Drug-Dependency Test Not Required for Plea-Bargaining, Rules Philippine Supreme Court

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of the Philippines has ruled that a drug-dependency test is not a prerequisite for plea-bargaining in drug-related cases. The verdict underscores the importance of evaluating the accused's character instead of relying solely on drug test results.

Context of the Ruling

The ruling emerged in response to the petition for review on certiorari by Manuel Bason, charged with possession and sale or distribution of dangerous drugs under Republic Act No. 9165. Bason argued that the Court of Appeals (CA) erred in ruling that the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Roxas City had gravely abused its discretion by accepting his plea-bargaining proposal against the prosecution's objection.

Impact of the Decision

Authored by Associate Justice Henri Inting, the decision determined that the trial court should only require a drug-dependency assessment after approving a plea-bargaining proposal. This approach ensures that the accused receives any necessary treatment, rehabilitation, or counseling. The Supreme Court set aside the CA's decision and resolution from 2021, sending Bason's case back to the original court.

Implications for Drug-Related Cases

This ruling aims to promote the efficient, speedy, and inexpensive disposition of cases, as highlighted in the People vs Montierro case. Requiring a drug test at the onset could cause unnecessary delays, hindering the administration of justice. The decision reinforces the concept that plea bargaining requires the mutual agreement of the parties and remains subject to the court's approval.