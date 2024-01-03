Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian’s Death by Careless Driving

In a tragic incident that unfolded on November 15, 2022, Kim Piper, a 60-year-old grandmother from Darlington, was hit and killed by a motorist who failed to stop at a red light. The driver, Christine Ward, a 64-year-old woman from Bishop Auckland, was convicted of causing death by careless driving and was sentenced to ten months in prison on January 3, 2024.

The Fateful Day

On the day of the incident, despite the heavy rain, other motorists had stopped at the traffic lights. However, Ward, who was driving in the same conditions, switched lanes as she approached the traffic lights, failed to stop, and hit Piper as she crossed the pedestrian crossing. Piper was immediately rushed to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Court Proceedings

At her first court appearance at Teesside Crown Court, Ward pleaded guilty to the charges. The courtroom heard the profound loss and devastation expressed by Piper’s family through victim statements read by her sons. In response, Ward expressed remorse for her actions, blaming the accident on the adverse weather conditions. Her lawyer further highlighted her mental health issues since the incident, stating that she was genuinely remorseful.

Verdict and Sentence

In his verdict, the judge acknowledged the gravity of the loss for both the victim’s family and Ward. He sentenced her to ten months in prison with immediate effect. The judge also banned Ward from driving for three years and five months. However, he noted that no sentence could truly compensate for the harm done or bring the victim back to her family.