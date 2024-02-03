Dr. Asim Hussain Granted Permission to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment

Following a request by former federal petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Dr. Asim Hussain, an accountability court in Karachi, Pakistan, has granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Dr. Hussain, who is facing several corruption charges, is scheduled to leave the country from February 15 to March 30.

Rs 17 Billion Reference to NAB

Simultaneously, a verdict is due to be announced on February 15 against Dr. Hussain and others in a case involving a Rs 17 billion reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). This case pertains to accusations that Dr. Asim's actions led to a loss of Rs 17 billion in gas contracts.

Indictment and Detention

Dr. Hussain and former petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry were indicted in 2017 in a corruption reference involving over Rs 460 billion. Subsequent to his indictment, Dr. Hussain was taken into custody in August 2015 on various corruption charges. These charges include misuse of authority, fraudulent land allotment, money laundering, and involvement in a fertiliser cartel that led to exploitative price hikes, among others. Dr. Hussain was granted bail earlier this year after spending 19 months in detention.

The Path Ahead

With the court's decision to allow Dr. Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former federal petroleum minister and the corruption charges leveled against him. The verdict due to be announced on the same day as his scheduled departure will undoubtedly have significant implications on his case and potentially his political career.