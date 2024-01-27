Dover Tractor-Trailer Driver Faces Negligent Homicide Charges Following Fatal Collision

In a profound display of the grave consequences of distracted driving, 59-year-old Pedro Ortiz-Andino, a tractor-trailer operator from Dover, Massachusetts, is currently facing charges of negligent homicide. This follows a fatal crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in December of 2022.

Violation of Duty of Care

According to prosecutors, Ortiz-Andino's tractor-trailer breached the guardrail while heading southbound on the turnpike. An alleged act of negligence, the vehicle veered into the northbound lane, causing a severe collision with two incoming vehicles—an Acura and a Honda.

Fatal Consequences

The impact was lethal for the operator of the Acura, who was 59 years old at the time of the accident. The identity of the individual has not been released to the public. The tractor-trailer's abrupt intrusion into the opposing lane of traffic and its collision with the Acura resulted in this tragic loss of life.

Evidence of Negligence

Central to the charges against Ortiz-Andino is crucial evidence suggesting that he was operating his vehicle while exceeding the speed limit and engaging on his cellphone. This breach of the duty of care required of all drivers, but especially those in control of heavy vehicles like tractor-trailers, is the crux of the negligent homicide charges. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential lethal repercussions of reckless driving.