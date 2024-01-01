en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial: A Potential $250 Million Penalty and Business Ban Looms

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial: A Potential $250 Million Penalty and Business Ban Looms

Former President Donald Trump is grappling with a civil fraud trial that could result in penalties of up to $250 million and a ban on doing business in New York. The trial, overseen by Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court, is poised to resume with closing arguments on January 11 after a break since December 13.

Allegations and Defendants

Leading the charge against Trump is New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking restitution for alleged fraudulent gains accrued by Trump and his co-defendants, which include his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The former president is accused of inflating the value of his assets to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Current Verdicts and Future Implications

Justice Engoron has already found Trump liable for certain fraud claims. However, the extent of the penalties and other claims is yet to be determined. The trial, which commenced on October 2, heard testimonies from about 40 witnesses. The complexity of calculating the actual losses or gains makes it challenging to predict the exact penalty amount. Trump’s business licenses have been temporarily revoked, with the decision pending appeal.

Long Road Ahead

Regardless of the outcome, the case is expected to continue for years due to likely appeals, potentially concluding after the 2024 presidential election. Throughout the trial, Trump and his children have consistently denied the allegations, attributing discrepancies to accountants and lawyers. Trump, who attended eight days of the trial, has been fined $15,000 for violating a limited gag order issued by the court.

0
Business Courts & Law United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Space Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By Rafia Tasleem

India's DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

John Wyn-Evans on Investment Errors: Understanding Margins of Safety a ...
@Business · 12 mins
John Wyn-Evans on Investment Errors: Understanding Margins of Safety a ...
heart comment 0
David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive

By Sakchi Khandelwal

David Beckham Teases Victoria's 'Working Class' Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive
French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December
ONGC’s Pursuit of Zero Methane Emissions: A Leap Towards Decarbonisation

By BNN Correspondents

ONGC's Pursuit of Zero Methane Emissions: A Leap Towards Decarbonisation
China’s Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

China's Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
45 seconds
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
3 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
3 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
4 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
7 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
10 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
10 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
11 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
11 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
15 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app