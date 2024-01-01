Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial: A Potential $250 Million Penalty and Business Ban Looms

Former President Donald Trump is grappling with a civil fraud trial that could result in penalties of up to $250 million and a ban on doing business in New York. The trial, overseen by Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court, is poised to resume with closing arguments on January 11 after a break since December 13.

Allegations and Defendants

Leading the charge against Trump is New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking restitution for alleged fraudulent gains accrued by Trump and his co-defendants, which include his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The former president is accused of inflating the value of his assets to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Current Verdicts and Future Implications

Justice Engoron has already found Trump liable for certain fraud claims. However, the extent of the penalties and other claims is yet to be determined. The trial, which commenced on October 2, heard testimonies from about 40 witnesses. The complexity of calculating the actual losses or gains makes it challenging to predict the exact penalty amount. Trump’s business licenses have been temporarily revoked, with the decision pending appeal.

Long Road Ahead

Regardless of the outcome, the case is expected to continue for years due to likely appeals, potentially concluding after the 2024 presidential election. Throughout the trial, Trump and his children have consistently denied the allegations, attributing discrepancies to accountants and lawyers. Trump, who attended eight days of the trial, has been fined $15,000 for violating a limited gag order issued by the court.