Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Defamation Judgment to E. Jean Carroll

Former President Donald Trump has been hit with an $83.3 million defamation judgment to E. Jean Carroll, marking a landmark verdict in a case that has attracted global attention. A jury awarded Carroll $18 million for personal harm and an additional $65 million as punitive damages, aimed at deterring Trump from launching further attacks on social media.

Details of the Defamation Case

The defamation lawsuit traces back to a 1996 incident when Carroll, an eminent advice columnist, accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman store dressing room. Trump refuted the allegations, claiming that Carroll was merely lying to boost book sales. This public denial prompted Carroll to sue Trump for defamation in 2019. The case was temporarily delayed due to considerations of presidential immunity.

Evolution of the Legal Battle

Thanks to recent amendments in New York law that allow survivors of sexual abuse to sue for past attacks, Carroll filed a new claim for rape and defamation. The first trial found that although Carroll did not conclusively prove rape under New York law, Trump had sexually abused her and made defamatory comments. The second trial honed in on Trump's comments made during his presidency, with the judge ruling that Trump's liability for assault and defamation was already established. Trump's legal team has pledged to appeal both verdicts.

Future Implications

The appeals will be directed to the New York courts and may eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump has already placed over $5.5 million in escrow to cover potential costs associated with the first verdict. Carroll retains the option to sue for new comments made by Trump. The former president also faces a slew of other legal challenges and potential financial liabilities, including a civil fraud trial with New York state, which is seeking a whopping $370 million.