Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Defamation Case

Former President Donald J. Trump has been ordered by a federal jury in Manhattan to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll on charges of defamation. This decision comes after Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York department store in the 1990s. The jury, after less than three hours of deliberation, found Trump guilty of acting with malice, hatred, or reckless disregard for Carroll's rights in his vehement denial of the encounter.

Breakdown of the Verdict

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million for emotional harm and $11 million for damages to her reputation, categorized as compensatory damages. Additionally, they imposed $65 million in punitive damages, finding Trump's response to Carroll's allegations not only defamatory but also indicative of a malicious intent. Notably, Carroll had initially sought damages of $10 million, but the jury's verdict far surpassed this figure.

Reactions to the Verdict

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, hailed the verdict as a victory, emphasizing that it underscores the principle that the law applies to everyone, including former presidents. In contrast, Trump criticized the legal system in a post-verdict statement, calling it a politically-driven "witch hunt" and lamenting the loss of First Amendment rights. Trump, who was not present in court for the verdict, announced his intent to appeal the decision.

Legal Implications and Future Steps

This case marks a significant legal setback for Trump, who is required to post a bond for the full amount of the verdict while he appeals. This verdict comes after the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals previously rejected Trump's claim of presidential immunity from damages, as he had not raised the defense until years after Carroll first sued him in 2019. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for his ongoing legal battles and potential future lawsuits.