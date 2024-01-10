en English
Courts & Law

Donald Trump Fights for Immunity in Court as Global Events Unfold

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Donald Trump Fights for Immunity in Court as Global Events Unfold

In a landmark case that challenges the boundaries of presidential immunity, former US President Donald Trump has appeared before a federal court to dismiss criminal charges against him. Accused of conspiracy to defraud the US, obstructing an official proceeding, committing obstruction, and conspiring against the right to vote, Trump’s defense centers on his status as a sitting President at the time of the alleged crimes.

Presidential Immunity at Stake

Trump’s legal team argues that his presidential immunity shields him from prosecution. They contend that the charges against him are rooted in official actions he undertook while in office. Conversely, prosecutors assert that Trump was acting in his capacity as a candidate, not as President, when he allegedly pressured officials to overturn the 2020 election results and spurred supporters to march on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Groundbreaking Legal Precedent

The court’s judgement will set a groundbreaking legal precedent. No former president has ever faced criminal charges. If the court sides with Trump, it would essentially end the federal case in Washington. However, if the judges align with the prosecutors, the trial set for March could experience only brief delays.

A federal appeals court panel strongly suggested that it would reject Trump’s broad claims of immunity. The judges expressed deep skepticism about the contention that a president could not be prosecuted for crimes like assassination or selling military secrets unless first impeached and convicted by Congress.

Implications for Future Presidencies

Trump’s attorney argued that allowing the case to proceed would initiate a cycle of recrimination, with future presidents reflexively prosecuting predecessors from opposing parties. This case’s outcome has broad implications, potentially affecting other criminal prosecutions against Trump, including charges of false accounting related to hush money payments and mishandling classified documents.

Global News Brief

Meanwhile, in Ecuador, violence escalates as a group of hooded gunmen burst onto a live TV set, leading to the arrest of 13 people on terrorism charges. This shocking incident comes one day after the country’s President declared a state of emergency following the escape of a notorious drug gang boss from prison.

In other news, the parents of British tourist Jonathan Udall, who tragically died in a 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash, have been awarded a $100 million settlement. The case has been a spotlight on helicopter safety, with the lawsuit alleging that a flimsy fuel tank caused the post-crash fire, contributing to Udall’s death.

Courts & Law South America United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

