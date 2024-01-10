Donald Trump Barred from Speaking in Civil Fraud Case Closing Arguments

In a significant ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron has denied former President Donald Trump the right to speak during the closing arguments of his civil fraud case. The decision was precipitated by Trump’s non-compliance with certain conditions specified by the judge. These stipulations mandated Trump’s discourse to be strictly evidentiary, devoid of extraneous commentary, campaign speeches, or personal attacks.

Failed Negotiations and Setbacks

The negotiation over Trump’s request to speak was unveiled through an email exchange involving Trump’s attorney Chris Kise, Judge Engoron, and the office of state Attorney Letitia James. Trump’s legal team contended that the conditions were excessively restrictive and ultimately declined to adhere to them.

Compounding the sequence of events, a request to postpone the closing arguments due to the demise of Melania Trump’s mother was also dismissed by Judge Engoron. The $370 million civil fraud trial against Donald Trump is a significant event, with the former President accused of artificially inflating the value of his assets on financial documents for advantageous loan terms.

Consequences and Implications

The closing arguments will be the final opportunity for Trump’s team to persuade the judge to spare the defendants from potential fines amounting in hundreds of millions and to preserve Trump’s capacity to do business in New York. The case has been fraught with confrontations and outbursts, resulting in a gag order and fines imposed on Trump for violations.

The trial’s outcome could potentially influence Trump’s ability to work in New York’s real estate industry, with the state Attorney General seeking a fine of $370 million and a lifetime prohibition on Trump from operating in the industry.

Ultimately, the judge’s decision to bar Donald Trump from speaking during the closing arguments, based on New York state law, sets a precedent and encapsulates the complexities of the case.