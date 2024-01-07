en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Domestic Violence Victims Seek Protection in Dublin Family Court

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Domestic Violence Victims Seek Protection in Dublin Family Court

Unveiling a series of cases heard in the Dublin district family court, multiple individuals have stepped forward to seek legal protection from their family members and former partners under the domestic violence legislation. The cases highlight the grim realities of domestic abuse and the courage it takes to fight against it.

Temporary Barring Order Granted to a Disabled Woman

In a heart-wrenching case, a disabled woman secured a temporary barring order against her drug-addicted and violent daughter. It was revealed that the daughter had not only stolen from her but also threatened to kill her and harm her son. The woman’s ordeal brings to light the catastrophic impact of drug addiction on families and the urgent need for effective intervention strategies.

Protection Orders Issued Amid Physical Assaults

Another woman found a respite when she received a protection order after her ex-partner physically assaulted her and smashed her car’s windscreen. Her story underscores the severe consequences of unchecked anger and violence in relationships. Similarly, a third woman was granted a protection order due to her ex’s aggressive behavior and threats, which had a detrimental effect on her children’s mental health—highlighting the extensive damage domestic violence inflicts beyond the immediate victims.

Five-Year Safety Order Granted and Other Cases Adjourned

In a case emphasizing the importance of legal proceedings, a separate judge granted a five-year safety order to a woman who was stalked and harassed by her former partner, who exhibited substance abuse issues and lack of interest in legal proceedings. Additionally, another woman seeking a safety order reported emotional abuse from her husband, citing coercive control and its severe impact on her mental health. With the couple considering separation, the case was adjourned, pending further developments.

An Undertaking to Stay Away

Lastly, in a case fostering hope for change, a mother agreed to accept an undertaking from her daughter to stay away from her family, anticipating a positive transformation in the future. This development underscores the painful reality of familial conflicts and the potential for resolution.

0
Courts & Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
18 mins ago
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Chloe Fisher, self-identified as a ‘sovereign citizen,’ found herself again in a standoff with the law when Victorian police pulled her over for bearing fraudulent plates on her unregistered vehicle. This encounter marks Fisher’s second clash with the authorities in a year, with the previous incident unfolding near Gundagai, NSW, in January 2023. Unyielding Defiance
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Jamaica's Legislative Stalemate: Key Workplace Safety and Anti-Corruption Bills in Limbo
37 mins ago
Jamaica's Legislative Stalemate: Key Workplace Safety and Anti-Corruption Bills in Limbo
Jamaica's Legal Landscape Braces for High-Profile Court Cases
39 mins ago
Jamaica's Legal Landscape Braces for High-Profile Court Cases
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
24 mins ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Jamaican Judicial System Sees Advancements Amid Pandemic: A Review by Kevin Powell
27 mins ago
Jamaican Judicial System Sees Advancements Amid Pandemic: A Review by Kevin Powell
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
32 mins ago
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
Latest Headlines
World News
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
28 seconds
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
45 seconds
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
45 seconds
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
1 min
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
1 min
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
2 mins
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
2 mins
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
2 mins
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
2 mins
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app