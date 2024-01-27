Domestic Violence Escalates: Woman Jailed for Stabbing Ex-Partner with Broken Bottle

In a case that highlights the disturbing realities of domestic violence, 31-year-old Chantelle Hurst has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for causing grievous bodily harm to her ex-partner, Mark Seddon. The incident, which took place at Seddon's home near Wigan, Greater Manchester, involved Hurst attacking him with a broken Budweiser bottle.

A Toxic Relationship

The courtroom heard details of the couple's tumultuous seven-month relationship, marked by consistent abusive behavior from both parties. Hurst, who had followed Seddon from a food bank, forced her way into his home on December 24, 2021. In the ensuing altercation, she inflicted injuries on Seddon using a glass bottle and a hammer.

Seddon's Initial Claims

Seddon, who was on bail with an electronic tag at the time of the incident, initially claimed that the injuries were self-inflicted. However, he later chose not to cooperate with the investigation.

Judgment and Self-Defense Claims

Hurst claimed she acted in self-defense, stating that Seddon had assaulted her first. While Judge Abigail Hudson deemed Hurst's actions unacceptable, she acknowledged that there may have been an element of self-defense at play, given the history of violence in the couple's relationship.

Hurst, who previously volunteered at a special needs school, also sustained a neck injury during the altercation. This case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of domestic violence, the toxic dynamics often involved, and the drastic measures individuals sometimes resort to in these situations.