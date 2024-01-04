DNA Evidence Postpones Hearing for Albuquerque Murder Accused Lance Beaton

In a courtroom in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lance Beaton, facing charges for the murder of Danette Webb in 2014, stood in front of a judge, his future hanging in the balance. His defense attorney, F. Michael Von Hoffman, requested a continuance, citing missing documents and crucial pieces of evidence, including DNA evidence that the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and the FBI assert links Beaton to the gruesome crime scene.

Defense Requests Continuance

The defense has requested more time for a comprehensive review of the case details. Beaton’s lawyer, F. Michael Von Hoffman, insists that they need to critically examine the DNA evidence that the prosecution claims forms a solid link between Beaton and the crime scene. This evidence, according to the APD and the FBI, is the linchpin in their case against Beaton.

Beaton Waives Right to Time Limit

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Beaton has waived his right to a time limit, allowing his lawyer the necessary time to scrutinize the state’s evidence. Consequently, his detention hearing has been moved to next Thursday, where he will remain in custody until then. This decision underscores the seriousness of the charges Beaton faces and his intention to fight them with all available resources.

Unrelated Case: Kierre Williams

In an unrelated case, Kierre Williams has been held without bond in connection to the murder of Rev. Stephen Gutgsell in Fort Calhoun. Found at the scene, lying on top of the fatally stabbed Gutgsell, Williams was promptly arrested. Despite the circumstances, prosecutors have yet to find a connection between Williams and Gutgsell, leaving many questions unanswered. The decision on whether to pursue the death penalty for Williams is still under consideration.