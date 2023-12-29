Disturbing Property Dispute: Man Aggressively Shoves Elderly Neighbour

In an unsettling occurrence, 55-year-old Michael Tayler was caught on video doorbell footage forcefully pushing his 70-year-old neighbour, Julia Wermig Morgan, as she sought to enter her apartment in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. The incident, which transpired on May 20, is the latest in a series of quarrels between the two, culminating in mutual restraining orders.

Allegations and Aggressions

Wermig Morgan, an Oxford University postgraduate and professional psychotherapist, has levelled serious allegations against Tayler, branding him a drug dealer and accusing him of efforts to seize control of their apartment complex. Tayler, currently unemployed, has vehemently denied these accusations. Wermig Morgan, who is disabled and lives in her own £200,000 flat, has asserted that Tayler has previously raged at her and even threatened her life.

The Confrontation

The court was informed that the assault was unwarranted and gratuitous. Tayler allegedly observed Wermig Morgan through the peephole and made a deliberate decision to confront her. The video footage stands as a disturbing testament to this altercation.

Judicial Consequences

In a hearing that took place on December 20, Tayler was sentenced with a 12-month restraining order and a two-year conditional discharge. He was additionally ordered to cover a victim surcharge and prosecution costs. Magistrate Tobert Ford issued a stern warning to Tayler, indicating that any violation of the restraining order could lead to imprisonment.