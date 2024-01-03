Disney Accused of Covering Up Executive’s Sexual Abuse in New Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in the California state court, Walt Disney Co. is accused of concealing an executive’s persistent sexual abuse and retaliating against the victim. The suit alleges that the former Disney Vice President, Nolan Gonzales, initiated sexual harassment in 2014 against a freshly inducted employee. The complaint stresses that Gonzales’ conduct was part of a recognized pattern of sexual harassment, acknowledged by numerous employees, inclusive of managers who refrained from reporting the incidents to the human resources department.

Allegations of Systemic Harassment and Retaliation

The lawsuit further accuses Disney of discouraging women from reporting Gonzales’ inappropriate behavior. The situation intensified to a level where one victim was demoted after taking medical leave due to the trauma inflicted by the abuse. These allegations shine a spotlight on severe charges of workplace misconduct and potential mismanagement of such claims by Disney’s top brass.

Whistleblower Reveals ‘Diversity Diaries’

Adding to the turmoil, a whistleblower in Disney claimed that the company mandated employees to maintain ‘diversity diaries’. It is alleged that Disney used these diaries to decide on business matters. The whistleblower asserted that the diaries were used against employees in situations like compensation and employment, and conservative employees were unfairly targeted by Disney.

Abuse Allegations Beyond Disney

Outside of Disney, the media industry is grappling with similar accusations. Nigel Lythgoe, a former judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, faces a lawsuit for sexual assault, battery, harassment, and more from two contestants of the 2003 reality show ‘All American Girl’. The lawsuit accuses Lythgoe of groping contestants, making unwanted sexual advances, and sexual assault. These allegations follow similar claims from Paula Abdul, who alleged that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her during their professional association. Lythgoe has refuted all the accusations.