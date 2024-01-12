Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide

Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Zuba delivered a landmark ruling today, sentencing dismissed police Inspector, Haruna Ocheni, to 30 years imprisonment for the culpable homicide of a 17-year-old boy. The incident, which occurred in March 2020, has been a focal point of national discourse, raising questions around police conduct, accountability, and the value of life.

Inspector Ocheni’s Dismissal and Conviction

Ocheni, a veteran officer with over 29 years of service, was charged with culpable homicide not punishable by death. The court found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, underscoring that there was no legitimate reason for him to be present at the victim’s house during the incident. Ocheni admitted to firing two shots from his rifle, actions he was aware could result in death.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The case traces back to an alleged theft of a generator. The victim’s father, Gabriel Chikezie, accused his son of the theft and sought Ocheni’s assistance to recover the stolen item. This led to a deadly sequence of events where Ocheni reportedly tied up the boy and shot him when he resisted. The boy was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Implications for Police Conduct

Justice Ogbonnaya’s ruling is a stark reminder of the importance of police conduct and the dire consequences of abuse of power. The sentence serves as a warning that misconduct, even by those in positions of authority, will not be tolerated. It’s a testament to the functioning of the judicial system, underlining that no one stands above the law.