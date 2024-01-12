Dismissal Proceedings Initiated Following Abuse Allegations at Nicely Elementary School

In a critical development, the Greensburg Salem school board has initiated dismissal proceedings against three employees following grave allegations of abuse towards special needs students at Nicely Elementary School. The accused, including special education teacher Brooke Stanko and teacher’s aide Teri Kepchia, are charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, failure to report or refer, and false imprisonment of a minor.

Allegations and Charges

Stanko and Kepchia stand accused of employing abnormal disciplinary measures, including the use of lemon juice and soapy water sprayed in a student’s mouth and restraining students with soundproof mats. The abuse incidents reportedly involved children aged 8, 7, and 6, and included throwing them onto crash mats. The identity of the third employee involved, along with any potential charges against them, remains undisclosed. The school board filed a motion for dismissal, which was unanimously approved, and hearings will be scheduled to allow the accused to respond to the allegations.

Community Reactions and Legal Proceedings

Community reactions to these allegations are mixed, with some demanding immediate dismissal and others advocating for due process. Despite the pressure, the board seems committed to upholding state laws and district policies, as affirmed by the school board president. The superintendent refrained from commenting on the issue due to its disciplinary nature but affirmed the board’s commitment to ensuring every child’s safety.

What’s Next?

The school’s solicitor indicated that due process must be followed, and it’s uncertain how each employee will respond as their rights vary. All three children involved in the incident remain in the district, with only one still at Nicely Elementary. The hearings have not yet been scheduled, and the attorneys for Stanko and Kepchia have not provided any comments. This case underscores the importance of strict adherence to district policies and state laws, and the necessity of maintaining a safe and protective environment for all students.