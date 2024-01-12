en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Dismissal Proceedings Initiated Following Abuse Allegations at Nicely Elementary School

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Dismissal Proceedings Initiated Following Abuse Allegations at Nicely Elementary School

In a critical development, the Greensburg Salem school board has initiated dismissal proceedings against three employees following grave allegations of abuse towards special needs students at Nicely Elementary School. The accused, including special education teacher Brooke Stanko and teacher’s aide Teri Kepchia, are charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, failure to report or refer, and false imprisonment of a minor.

Allegations and Charges

Stanko and Kepchia stand accused of employing abnormal disciplinary measures, including the use of lemon juice and soapy water sprayed in a student’s mouth and restraining students with soundproof mats. The abuse incidents reportedly involved children aged 8, 7, and 6, and included throwing them onto crash mats. The identity of the third employee involved, along with any potential charges against them, remains undisclosed. The school board filed a motion for dismissal, which was unanimously approved, and hearings will be scheduled to allow the accused to respond to the allegations.

Community Reactions and Legal Proceedings

Community reactions to these allegations are mixed, with some demanding immediate dismissal and others advocating for due process. Despite the pressure, the board seems committed to upholding state laws and district policies, as affirmed by the school board president. The superintendent refrained from commenting on the issue due to its disciplinary nature but affirmed the board’s commitment to ensuring every child’s safety.

What’s Next?

The school’s solicitor indicated that due process must be followed, and it’s uncertain how each employee will respond as their rights vary. All three children involved in the incident remain in the district, with only one still at Nicely Elementary. The hearings have not yet been scheduled, and the attorneys for Stanko and Kepchia have not provided any comments. This case underscores the importance of strict adherence to district policies and state laws, and the necessity of maintaining a safe and protective environment for all students.

0
Courts & Law Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
In a decisive move, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has stood by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to categorize Rusk and Panola counties in Texas as ‘nonattainment’ for sulfur dioxide emissions. The decision comes in the wake of a dispute over the legitimacy of the initial data put forth by
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
Newtown Resident Meghan Gouveia Pleads Not Guilty to Christmas Eve Shooting Charges
8 mins ago
Newtown Resident Meghan Gouveia Pleads Not Guilty to Christmas Eve Shooting Charges
Four Men Charged in Escalating Family Feud in Charleville, North Cork
10 mins ago
Four Men Charged in Escalating Family Feud in Charleville, North Cork
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
5 mins ago
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
6 mins ago
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months
8 mins ago
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months
Latest Headlines
World News
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
29 seconds
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
1 min
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
1 min
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
1 min
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
2 mins
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
2 mins
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
3 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
3 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app