Detailed Testimony and Evidence Analysis in Michelle Troconis' Trial

On the 14th day of the trial of Michelle Troconis, held in Stamford, a key witness, retired State Police Detective Matthew Reilly, delivered an in-depth testimony regarding the examination of a Toyota Tacoma owned by Pawel Gumienny. The truck, despite its age, was found to be unusually clean.

Thorough Examination of the Toyota Tacoma

Investigators conducted a meticulous examination of the truck, swabbing for samples from different parts of the vehicle. The Tacoma was believed to contain Porsche seats, originating from a wrecked Porsche SUV previously discussed in the trial. In the truck bed, investigators found two Ford seats, which are thought to have been original at the time Fotis Dulos used the truck on the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

The Link to Fotis Dulos

Pawel Gumienny had retained the Ford seats, despite Fotis Dulos' advice to dispose of them. A section suspected to have a blood stain was cut out by the investigators, but no blood was found inside the Tacoma. Further testimony from Kevin Parisi, a state forensic lab fingerprint expert, revealed that three fingerprints belonging to Fotis Dulos were found on evidence from Hartford trash cans. Other fingerprints turned out to be either inconclusive or unmatched.

Surveillance Footage and Neighbor Testimony

Neighbors of Fotis Dulos from spring 2019 also testified about giving surveillance video to the police. However, this footage has not been shown in court thus far. The trial is ongoing, with more information expected to be revealed in the coming days.