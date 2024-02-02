Dentist Testifies: No Gold Tooth Found on Accused in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

In an intriguing turn in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Dr. Thomas Hlokwe, a dentist, testified on the dental examination he conducted on Bongani Ntanzi, the second accused in the case. This examination, held on June 22, 2020, aimed to verify a specific characteristic of one of the intruders who stormed the Khumalo home in Vosloorus on the fateful night of the murder in October 2014. The intruder was allegedly described as having a gold tooth, a feature that was linked to Ntanzi's description.

Objective of the Dental Examination

Dr. Hlokwe's examination was a pivotal piece of evidence as it was designed to establish if Ntanzi had a gold tooth or any signs of cosmetic dental work that could support this description. The findings of this examination were pivotal: there were no indications of any cosmetic work, nor any evidence that Ntanzi ever had a gold tooth.

No Visible Signs of Distress or Assault

Adding to the weight of his testimony, Dr. Hlokwe noted that there were no signs of Ntanzi being choked or assaulted, and he did not appear distressed on the day of the dental examination. These details, presented during the live coverage of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on February 2, 2024, have significant implications for the case.

The Impact of the Testimony

Dr. Hlokwe's testimony potentially refutes the claims of torture made by the accused. The absence of a gold tooth on Ntanzi, as testified by the dentist, can impact the case against the accused, introducing a new angle of defense and casting doubts on the accuracy of the initial descriptions of the intruders.