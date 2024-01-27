Delhi LG Approves Revised Pay Scale for Cooks, Ending Long-standing Legal Battle

In a landmark decision for public service employees, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena of Delhi has approved a proposal that brings a long-standing legal battle to a successful conclusion. The proposal pertains to the implementation of the Delhi High Court's order to grant a revised pay scale under the seventh pay commission to employees working as cooks. The decision highlights a significant shift towards recognizing the rights of blue-collar employees in the public sector.

Legal Battle for Just Compensation

These cooks have been engaged in a pursuit of rightful compensation since 2014. Despite the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ruling in their favor as early as February 2016, the Delhi government delayed the implementation of the order. This delay led to the cooks taking further legal action, eventually escalating the matter to the Delhi High Court.

The High Court decided in favor of the cooks in January of the previous year. However, the Delhi government's failure to act on the court's decision prompted a contempt petition, adding yet another legal hurdle for the cooks to overcome.

Criticism and Action

The LG has expressed strong criticism towards the social welfare department for its insensitivity and unnecessary delays. The department was reprimanded for allowing the matter to escalate to the courts despite clear recommendations from the fifth pay commission.

In reaction to the department's negligence, the LG directed it to assess the litigation costs and fix responsibility for the delay within 15 days. Furthermore, the LG emphasized on the need to process similar cases in a timebound manner to ensure effective resolution.

Revised Pay Scale and Future Implications

The approved proposal directs the department to grant a revised pay scale - Level 2 (Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200) of the Seventh Central Pay Commission pay matrix, effective from May 7, 2014, with prospective effect for working employees at the post of cook. This decision, which directly impacts the livelihood of these public service employees, is an important step towards achieving fair compensation and equitable treatment for all workers.

At the time of reporting, the AAP government had not provided an immediate reaction to this development. As the implications of this decision unfold, it remains to be seen how the government responds and what further actions will be taken to implement the court's order.