Courts & Law

Delhi High Court Upholds Accused’s Rights in Fraud Case: A Balance of Investigation and Constitution

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Delhi High Court Upholds Accused’s Rights in Fraud Case: A Balance of Investigation and Constitution

In a significant ruling that will have far-reaching implications on the conduct of criminal investigations in India, Justice Saurabh Banerjee of the Delhi High Court has brought into sharp focus the delicate balance that needs to be maintained between the expectations of an investigating agency and the constitutional rights of an accused individual. The ruling was delivered in the context of a high-profile case involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and an accused individual who allegedly orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud operation through scam phone calls to US citizens from India.

Justice’s Stand on Protection Under Article 20(3)

Justice Saurabh Banerjee clarified that while an accused is expected to participate in the investigation without any hindrance, he or she cannot be compelled to provide information that could potentially be self-incriminating. This stance was taken while discussing the protection guaranteed under Article 20(3) of the Indian Constitution, which states that no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against themselves.

Background of the Case

The accused, associated with E-Sampark Softech Pvt. Ltd, is alleged to have defrauded US citizens by impersonating government officials and coercing payments through threats of arrest and penalties. The CBI had opposed the bail plea of the accused, stating that he was the main orchestrator of the fraud operation. However, the court, considering the completion of the investigation, the filing of the charge sheet, and the seizure of electronic evidence, granted bail to the accused.

Considering Innocent Until Proven Guilty

The court also noted that the accused had not misused previous interim bail and that continued incarceration would not serve a purpose. In underlining the protection of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the court reiterated the principle that the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty. The ruling sends a strong message on upholding the fundamental rights of individuals, even when they are under investigation for serious criminal offences.

Courts & Law Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

