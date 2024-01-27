Delhi High Court Stresses Seriousness of DV Act in Dismissing Man's Plea

Delhi's High Court has underscored the gravity of the Domestic Violence (DV) Act, marking the critical significance of court proceedings initiated under this law. The recent ruling was directed towards a case where a husband sought to challenge a maintenance order directed towards his wife.

Rejection of the Husband's Plea

Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed the plea of a man that sought to challenge a sessions court order. The order in question upheld a magisterial court's directive instructing him to render monthly maintenance to his wife. This initial directive was issued in response to a petition filed by the wife under the DV Act against her husband and his family.

Dismissal Based on Non-Compliance

The man, in his defense, claimed ignorance of the sessions court order until he was informed by a police officer. This assertion was flatly rejected by the High Court. It was noted that the man had failed to appear before the court despite being cognizant of the proceedings. His non-compliance with the court's order was reason enough for not extending any relief to him.

Protection of Women's Rights

The High Court's decision serves to underscore the legislative intent behind the DV Act. It is a clear indication of the commitment to protect women's rights and to ensure they receive maintenance in cases where they are unable to support themselves. This ruling has once again highlighted the importance of compliance with court orders in such matters.