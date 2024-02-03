Delhi High Court: Extramarital Affair Not a Sole Ground for Denying Child Custody

In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has stated that the existence of an extramarital affair does not automatically disqualify a parent from obtaining custody of their child. This judgement was delivered during a case involving a couple who had appealed against a family court order that had granted them joint custody of their two minor daughters.

Adultery Not a Sole Factor in Custody Decisions

The High Court emphasized that adultery alone cannot be the deciding factor when it comes to denying a parent the custody of their child. It clarified that unless the adulterous relationship has been proven to be harmful to the child's welfare, it should not come into play in custody decisions. This ruling underscores the fact that the child's well-being remains the paramount concern, even in cases where allegations of adultery are made.

Ruling Upholds Family Court's Decision

The court upheld the family court's decision of shared parenting, but introduced modifications to ensure stability in the children's day-to-day life. While the permanent custody remains with the mother, the father has been granted visitation rights along with joint decision-making authority for matters related to the children's education and future.

Proof of Adultery Not a Grounds for Denying Custody

In a significant part of the ruling, the bench, consisting of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, stated that proof of adultery does not strip a parent of their right to custody. It further asserted that unless there is additional evidence indicating that the extramarital affair has negatively impacted the children's well-being, the parent cannot be denied custody. This effectively means that allegations of adultery alone cannot serve as the basis for decisions related to the custody of a child.