Delhi High Court Emphasizes Informed Consent in Inter-Faith Marriages with Religious Conversion

The Delhi High Court has issued sweeping guidelines delineating the need for informed consent in inter-faith marriages involving religious conversion. The court's directives, which were issued during a rape case hearing, are intended to ensure individuals fully understand the legal and societal implications of their decision to change their religion in the context of marriage.

Advertisment

Emphasizing Informed Consent

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underscored the importance of informed consent, involving a comprehensive understanding of the religious doctrines, customs, and practices associated with the chosen faith. The court has mandated the provision of affidavits detailing personal information, marital history, and evidence from both parties in inter-faith marriages post-conversion. These affidavits must confirm voluntary conversion with a thorough understanding of the implications.

Guidelines for Religious Conversion

Advertisment

The court has laid down stringent requirements for religious conversion in the context of marriage. To ensure transparency and authenticity, certificates of conversion and marriage should be provided in vernacular languages or any additional language preferred by the convert. These certificates should detail the tenets, rituals, and expectations of the new religion, as well as the implications and consequences related to marital matters such as divorce, custody, succession, and religious rights.

Exceptions and Further Directives

The court clarified that these guidelines will not be applicable to those reverting back to their original religion. Furthermore, they do not extend to marriages conducted under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, thereby limiting their scope specifically to cases involving religious conversion for marriage. In addition to these guidelines, the court also issued directives for magistrates recording the statements of sexual assault victims, emphasizing the use of personalized and vernacular language.

The Delhi High Court's decision aims to address shortcomings in the criminal justice system, particularly in cases involving rape allegations and evasion of the law through marriage. The court reaffirmed its intolerance for sexual violence and stressed the need for thorough verification processes in inter-faith marriages following religious conversion.