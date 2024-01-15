Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Against ‘Aankh Micholi’ for Alleged Insensitive Portrayal of Disabled

On a recent date, the Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the movie ‘Aankh Micholi.’ The litigation had criticized the film for its alleged derogatory and insensitive depiction of individuals with disabilities. This landmark decision came in response to the petition moved by Nipun Malhotra via his lawyer, Jai Anant Dehadrai.

The Controversial Plea

The plea claimed that the film disparaged people with disabilities (PwDs), including those with speech, visual, and hearing impairments. It further argued that the film violated the rights of these individuals by reinforcing harmful stereotypes. The portrayal of a character with night blindness, in particular, was cited as being derogatory.

Demands of the Petition

The litigation sought various changes in the current system, including the inclusion of disability experts in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) advisory panel. It further demanded that producers be mandated to create awareness films about PwDs and encourage their employment. Lastly, it called for the formulation of guidelines against content that contravenes the rights of PwDs.

The Ruling

The ruling by the bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was based on the CBFC’s existing approval of the movie. The court noted that they do not interfere unless there is evidence of malafide intent. This decision is in line with numerous judgments supporting this stance, emphasizing the court’s reliance on the CBFC as the expert body in film certification.