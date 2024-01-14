Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor

Drawing a line in the sand between the rights of convicts and the interest of the public, the Delhi High Court has denied parole to Ravi Kapoor, a convict in the high-profile murders of Soumya Vishwanathan and Jigisha Ghosh. The court’s firm stance is based on Kapoor’s status as a ‘habitual offender’ and his extensive criminal record within the prison system, despite his plea for parole citing satisfactory conduct since 2017.

Deciphering Kapoor’s Record

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, presiding over the case, emphasized Kapoor’s record of 41 major punishments for offences committed in jail between 2010 to 2017. This detailed account of Kapoor’s track record painted a picture of an individual who has struggled to abide by the law even within the confines of the prison system. Kapoor’s application for a four-week parole, purportedly for family ties and a knee surgery, was met with skepticism due to lack of supporting evidence.

Other Convictions

Further complicating Kapoor’s plea, authorities presented a status report indicating his involvement in an additional 20 criminal cases. This disclosure, coupled with Kapoor’s life sentences for crimes committed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including a case where he murdered a journalist during a robbery in 2008, further solidified the court’s decision.

Public Interest vs Parole

Although the court acknowledged the importance of parole for convicts, it underscored the need to weigh this against public interest. In Kapoor’s case, the scale tipped towards the latter. However, the court made it clear that this decision would not impact Kapoor’s potential future applications for parole or furlough before competent authorities.