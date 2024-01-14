en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor

Drawing a line in the sand between the rights of convicts and the interest of the public, the Delhi High Court has denied parole to Ravi Kapoor, a convict in the high-profile murders of Soumya Vishwanathan and Jigisha Ghosh. The court’s firm stance is based on Kapoor’s status as a ‘habitual offender’ and his extensive criminal record within the prison system, despite his plea for parole citing satisfactory conduct since 2017.

Deciphering Kapoor’s Record

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, presiding over the case, emphasized Kapoor’s record of 41 major punishments for offences committed in jail between 2010 to 2017. This detailed account of Kapoor’s track record painted a picture of an individual who has struggled to abide by the law even within the confines of the prison system. Kapoor’s application for a four-week parole, purportedly for family ties and a knee surgery, was met with skepticism due to lack of supporting evidence.

Other Convictions

Further complicating Kapoor’s plea, authorities presented a status report indicating his involvement in an additional 20 criminal cases. This disclosure, coupled with Kapoor’s life sentences for crimes committed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including a case where he murdered a journalist during a robbery in 2008, further solidified the court’s decision.

Public Interest vs Parole

Although the court acknowledged the importance of parole for convicts, it underscored the need to weigh this against public interest. In Kapoor’s case, the scale tipped towards the latter. However, the court made it clear that this decision would not impact Kapoor’s potential future applications for parole or furlough before competent authorities.

0
Courts & Law Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
40 seconds ago
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
In an unusual turn of events, Prateek Sinha, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has petitioned the district authorities to allow him to publicly berate a newspaper agency for two hours. This unique request comes in the wake of an article published by the said agency, which labeled Sinha as a ‘land mafia’ and accused
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
High Court Directs TNPSC to Review Group II Exam Selection Process
5 mins ago
High Court Directs TNPSC to Review Group II Exam Selection Process
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
6 mins ago
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
2 mins ago
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
Newport Court Processes Traffic Cases, Upholds Road Safety Laws
3 mins ago
Newport Court Processes Traffic Cases, Upholds Road Safety Laws
Bitterne Police Station's Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans
3 mins ago
Bitterne Police Station's Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
9 seconds
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
15 seconds
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
20 seconds
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
24 seconds
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
25 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
31 seconds
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
35 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
40 seconds
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
1 min
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
27 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
31 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
35 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app