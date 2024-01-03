en English
Courts & Law

Delhi High Court Closes ‘Waste of Time’ Contempt Proceedings against Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court recently closed contempt proceedings against Dr Anand Ranganathan, a prominent scientist and free speech advocate. The case, which was described as a ‘sheer waste of time’, originated from a 2018 article written by S Gurumurthy, questioning the impartiality of Justice S. Murlidhar in the case of UAPA accused Gautam Navlakha. The article led to a contempt of court notice against Gurumurthy and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, both of whom received public support from Ranganathan.

Unwavering Faith in Free Speech

Ranganathan stood firm in his belief in free speech, refusing to apologize despite his tweets being withheld in India. He expressed his staunch opposition to the contempt of court charge, maintaining that he did not pass any adverse comments against then-High Court judge S Murlidhar, but merely stood in support of those who did.

Justice Served

The High Court, in its judgment, noted that the original initiators of the allegations, including Gurumurthy, had already been discharged in the matter. The court went on to observe that Ranganathan and others were not initiators of the contemptuous allegations but merely supported the right to free speech. This led to the closure of the criminal contempt proceedings against Ranganathan and the discharge of Swarajya Magazine after it tendered an unconditional apology.

Gratitude and The Future of Free Speech

Upon winning the case, Ranganathan expressed gratitude towards his lawyer, J Sai Deepak, and voiced his ongoing commitment to the principles of free speech. He echoed the Supreme Court of India’s sentiment that dissent is a ‘safety valve of democracy’, a belief he held onto throughout the proceedings. The case, while a personal victory for Ranganathan, also serves as a beacon of hope for advocates of free speech across India, reminding citizens of the importance of open dialogue and the right to question within a democratic society.

Courts & Law Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

