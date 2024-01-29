Delhi High Court Acts against Online Trademark Fraud Involving Peak XV and Sequoia Capital

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against fraudulent online activities exploiting the trademarks of venture capital firms Peak XV and Sequoia Capital. This action comes in response to the financial scams that impersonated these firms, duping individuals out of substantial sums of money. Among the scams were a sham 'Pak XV' application replicating Peak XV's branding and content, and a WhatsApp group falsely alleging an association with Sequoia Capital.

High Court's Response to the Fraudulent Activities

In the lawsuits filed on January 22, the court ordered messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram to delete all groups and accounts implicated in the scams. The court also instructed the Domain Name Registrar to suspend the names of domains used by the scammers and demanded the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block access to content misappropriating Sequoia's trademark.

Interim Injunction to Prevent Further Misuse

Justice Sanjeev Narula underscored the irreversible damage inflicted on Sequoia's reputation and issued an interim injunction to curb further misuse of their trademark. Furthermore, social media heavyweight Meta was ordered to delete WhatsApp groups and block or restrict access to WhatsApp accounts linked with mobile numbers allegedly used for scamming people under the guise of private equity firms. The court also directed Alibaba to suspend and block access to a website associated with the fraudulent activities.

Suspension of Financial Services Linked to Scams

IndusInd Bank was asked to temporarily suspend and disable the UPI IDs of individuals linked with the fraudulent activities. The Delhi High Court also requested Bharti Airtel to suspend and disable a mobile number associated with the matter and disclose the registered person's details to the court. The next hearing on these matters has been scheduled for May 31.