Delhi Court to Hear Bail Plea in Parliament Security Breach Case

A Delhi court is poised to hear the bail plea of Nilam Azad, one of six individuals charged in connection with a significant security breach at the Indian Parliament. The hearing is slated for January 10. The court will also deliberate on a request by the Delhi police to administer a polygraph test to all the accused on January 5.

Intense Security Ahead of Court Appearance

The six accused individuals, namely Lalit Jha, Manoranjan, Sagar, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, and Nilam Azad, were ferried to court under heightened security. The case was adjourned owing to the absence of a legal aid counsel.

Violation of Article 22 Alleged

Nilam Azad, who filed for bail, has alleged a violation of Article 22, citing that she was not presented in front of the court within the specified 24 hours after her arrest on December 13, 2023. She was apprehended during a live broadcast on news channels but was presented before the court 29 hours later. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh has contested that the bail plea is not tenable.

Case Involves UAPA Charges

The case pertains to the breach of security at the Parliament on the anniversary of a previous attack. It involves charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). All accused are currently in custody until January 5, 2024.