Delhi Court Extends Custody of Kashmiri Youth Javaid Ahmad Matoo

In a recent turn of events, the police custody of Javaid Ahmad Matoo, a Kashmiri youth from Sopore in the Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has been extended for an additional five days by a Delhi court. The news, reported by the Kashmir Media Service, follows an earlier 7-day police remand. The reasons for his detention or any charges against him remained unspecified, indicating ongoing investigations or legal proceedings against Matoo.

The Accused and His Alleged Involvement

Matoo, accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, is an A++ category terrorist, as stated in the report. His capture was executed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Matoo is allegedly involved in financing the activities of the Hizbul in Jammu and Kashmir, and is associated with Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). His expertise includes operating weapons, and he is implicated in multiple terror cases.

The Extension of Custody

Matoo’s custody has been extended to allow further investigations into undisclosed charges. The extension will enable the police to verify his associates involved in channelizing funds through the hawala network and trace the source of arms and ammunition supplied to him. The Delhi court’s decision to extend Matoo’s custody reflects an ongoing investigation into his alleged terrorist activities.

The Charges Against Matoo

Matoo has been named in 11 known terror attack cases, including grenade attacks and the execution of police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He is also accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit. The police are keen to further investigate his associates and trace the financing network behind the terror attacks. The investigation aims to uncover the extent of the network involved in financing and conducting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in the region.