Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case

In a significant development, a court in Karkardooma, Delhi, on Wednesday, handed down a conviction to two men, Noor Mohammed (alias Noora) and Nabi Mohammed, implicated in the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala declared the duo guilty of charges including rioting, arson, robbery, and possession of stolen goods, a verdict grounded in irrefutable evidence and damning testimonies.

Unraveling the North-East Delhi Riots Case

The case revolved around an incident where a mob set a workshop ablaze, incinerating 13 motorcycles. The incident, registered under an FIR at Khajuri Khas Police Station, was part of the larger North-East Delhi riots that shook the nation. The prosecution, steered by Special Public Prosecutor R.C.S. Bhadoria, meticulously presented the chain of events, substantiated by witness accounts and evidence, painting an undeniably grim picture of the accused’s involvement.

Witness Accounts and Evidence: Unveiling the Truth

Crucial to the case were the testimonies of complainant Dalip and victim Shiv Kumar Raghav. Dalip recounted the horror of his building being set alight and his mobile phone stolen in the mayhem. Shiv identified Noora as the one who had robbed him. The police later discovered Raghav’s phone in Nabi Mohammed’s possession, linking the latter to the theft. Interestingly, Noora denied identifying the device during a Test Identification Parade.

Delhi Riots: A Tale of Fear and Lawlessness

The Delhi Police lodged the FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, addressing offenses like rioting, robbery, and mischief by fire. The case sheds light on the disturbing events of February 24, 2020, when a group of rioters forced their way into Giri automobiles, ignited the parked motorcycles, and robbed Dalip and Raghav. The victims narrowly escaped, fleeing to save their lives.