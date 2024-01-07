en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Delhi Commission Orders Rao IIT Academy to Refund Unutilized Fees: A Win for Consumer Rights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Delhi Commission Orders Rao IIT Academy to Refund Unutilized Fees: A Win for Consumer Rights

Delhi’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has ruled in favor of a complainant in a case against Rao IIT Academy, a prominent coaching institute. The complainant’s daughter was unable to attend any classes at the academy due to a family relocation prompted by the complainant’s job transfer. Despite the absence of an explicit agreement, the commission has directed the Academy to refund the unutilized fees.

Order Against Rao IIT Academy

The commission, consisting of President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar Koushal, ordered the Academy to refund Rs. 17,177. This amount covers the initial payment and a penalty for a bounced cheque. The institute is also obligated to pay a 6% interest charge from the date of the complaint filing until the final realization of the payment. The academy had not provided a receipt for the initial payment, further adding to the case against them.

Compensation for Distress

Furthermore, the coaching academy has been directed to compensate the complainant with an additional amount of Rs. 10,000 for the distress caused by their practices. The institute is also obliged to cover Rs. 10,000 in litigation expenses borne by the complainant. This ruling reaffirms the academy’s accountability for service deficiencies and highlights the implications of engaging in unfair trade practices.

Consumer Protection in Focus

The complainant, Kulwant Singh, had enrolled his daughter in the Rao IIT Academy while seeking employment. Subsequently, Singh secured a job in Punjab, necessitating a family relocation and resulting in the services of the academy being unutilized. This case underscores the importance of consumer protection laws and the need for service providers to honor commitments, regardless of the circumstances.

0
Courts & Law Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
14 mins ago
Fatal Motorcycle-Van Collision Claims Two Lives in Tagaytay City
In a heartbreaking incident in Tagaytay City, Cavite province, two motorcyclists met their untimely demise following a collision with a Toyota Hiace Commuter van. The accident took place around 4 p.m. on January 6 on a bypass road in Barangay Zambal. The victims, identified by local police as ‘Reny’ and ‘Panfilo,’ suffered severe injuries that
Fatal Motorcycle-Van Collision Claims Two Lives in Tagaytay City
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
25 mins ago
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals: An Array of New Appeals and Legal Disputes
26 mins ago
Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals: An Array of New Appeals and Legal Disputes
Noida Traffic Police Intensifies Road Safety Campaign: Record E-Challans Issued
16 mins ago
Noida Traffic Police Intensifies Road Safety Campaign: Record E-Challans Issued
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
16 mins ago
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department Report Multiple Incidents and Arrests
21 mins ago
Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department Report Multiple Incidents and Arrests
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
32 seconds
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
32 seconds
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
47 seconds
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
50 seconds
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
4 mins
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
4 mins
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
4 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
36 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app