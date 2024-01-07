Delhi Commission Orders Rao IIT Academy to Refund Unutilized Fees: A Win for Consumer Rights

Delhi’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III has ruled in favor of a complainant in a case against Rao IIT Academy, a prominent coaching institute. The complainant’s daughter was unable to attend any classes at the academy due to a family relocation prompted by the complainant’s job transfer. Despite the absence of an explicit agreement, the commission has directed the Academy to refund the unutilized fees.

Order Against Rao IIT Academy

The commission, consisting of President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar Koushal, ordered the Academy to refund Rs. 17,177. This amount covers the initial payment and a penalty for a bounced cheque. The institute is also obligated to pay a 6% interest charge from the date of the complaint filing until the final realization of the payment. The academy had not provided a receipt for the initial payment, further adding to the case against them.

Compensation for Distress

Furthermore, the coaching academy has been directed to compensate the complainant with an additional amount of Rs. 10,000 for the distress caused by their practices. The institute is also obliged to cover Rs. 10,000 in litigation expenses borne by the complainant. This ruling reaffirms the academy’s accountability for service deficiencies and highlights the implications of engaging in unfair trade practices.

Consumer Protection in Focus

The complainant, Kulwant Singh, had enrolled his daughter in the Rao IIT Academy while seeking employment. Subsequently, Singh secured a job in Punjab, necessitating a family relocation and resulting in the services of the academy being unutilized. This case underscores the importance of consumer protection laws and the need for service providers to honor commitments, regardless of the circumstances.