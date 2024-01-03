en English
Aviation

Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement

In a pivotal case, MALT Family Trust v. 777 Partners LLC, the Delaware Chancery Court recently shed light on disputes emanating from a stock purchase agreement, specifically involving contingent earnout consideration and rollover equity consideration. The plaintiffs in this case, Timothy O’Neil-Dunne and MALT Family Trust, sold all their outstanding equity in two aviation businesses to an affiliate of 777 Partners LLC.

Allegations and Conflict

Following the closure of the deal, the plaintiffs levied allegations against 777 Partners. They claimed that during negotiations, the defendants had assured that all aviation-related businesses would be operated exclusively through the acquired company, Phoenicia. However, they later initiated new business lines outside of Phoenicia, which, according to the plaintiffs, constituted a breach of fiduciary duties and contractual obligations.

The plaintiffs further contended that they were denied full equity interest in Phoenicia. They believed that certain earnout milestones, which would have been achieved if all aviation businesses were conducted through Phoenicia, were not met.

Court’s Stance and Implications

The court declined to dismiss the breach of fiduciary duties claim. They noted that fiduciary duties can only be waived through clear language in the operating agreement, and the provided language did not unambiguously waive the right to present corporate opportunities to Phoenicia. The court also did not dismiss the breach of contract claim concerning the earnout interest.

They suggested that if the plaintiffs can prove the defendants breached the operating agreement’s implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing or their fiduciary duties, they may also succeed on their earnout claim. However, the court clarified that the purpose clause in the operating agreement did not establish an obligation to limit business activities to Phoenicia.

The case prominently highlights the criticality of clear and comprehensive contractual drafting, particularly when it comes to waiving rights to corporate opportunities and including earnout covenants in agreements.

Aviation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

