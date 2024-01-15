en English
Courts & Law

Defense Challenges Prosecutors’ Request for Increased Jury Security in Murder Trial

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Defense Challenges Prosecutors’ Request for Increased Jury Security in Murder Trial

In an unfolding courtroom drama, defense attorneys for Joh Williams and Ivan James, facing a trial for the 2017 murder of Levar Pogson, are challenging the U.S. Attorney Delia Smith’s motion for heightened jury security. The lawyers argue that the prosecutors’ request undermines the presumption of innocence and due process rights of the defendants. The increased security measures, the defense claims, are based on unproven allegations of witness intimidation.

Defense Criticizes Prosecution’s Claims

Williams’ lawyer, Kye Walker, presented a 13-page response to Smith’s motion, accusing the prosecution of making baseless requests without providing any substantial evidence. The defense lawyer asserts that the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of the American judicial system, is jeopardized by the proposed security measures.

Separate Motions for Two Defendants

James’ attorney, Jennie Mariel Espada, took a different approach. She filed a separate motion to sever James’ case from Williams’. The motion was based on an audio recording that prosecutors claim implicates James. Espada argues that the discovery provided by the prosecution is disorganized and infringes on James’ constitutional rights. This move by James’ counsel underscores the complexity of the case and the diverging strategies of the two defendants.

Upcoming Jury Selection and Possible Life Sentences

Jury selection is on the horizon, with both defendants potentially facing life imprisonment if convicted. Four other co-defendants, charged with related drug and gun crimes, have their trials scheduled for a later date. The court is yet to pass a ruling on the defense motions. This case represents a significant moment in the ongoing battle between due process rights and protecting jury members from potential intimidation.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

