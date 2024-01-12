Deaf Inmate Sues Las Vegas Police Over Alleged Discrimination

In an unprecedented move, Christopher Jones, a deaf inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, has initiated a federal lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department, the entity overseeing the jail. The lawsuit cites allegations of discrimination and failure to facilitate effective communication for deaf inmates.

Representation and Allegations

Backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) and the National Association of the Deaf, Jones contends that the jail violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit specifically underscores the jail’s alleged indifference towards his medical needs and the absence of accommodations such as sign language interpreters, videophones, and program modifications.

In January 2022, the ACLU had previously lodged a complaint with the Department of Justice, urging an investigation into the jail’s treatment of deaf inmates. Jones, incarcerated for approximately three years, encountered significant communication barriers, missing critical information and being excluded from activities due to the lack of interpreters.

Lawsuit Objectives

The lawsuit seeks restitution and a court order demanding the jail to uphold its legal responsibilities and introduce necessary measures to ensure effective communication for deaf inmates.

Current Communication Means Deemed Insufficient

The jail currently employs outdated teletypewriters for communication, a method deemed inadequate by Jones’ legal team, particularly considering the limited time inmates are granted for phone calls. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Eighth Amendment, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Rehabilitation Act and seeks to prohibit discriminatory practices.