Deadline Looms for Investors to File Lead Plaintiff Applications in Cummins Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Investors of Cummins Inc., a publicly-traded company, have been alerted to a critical deadline of March 15, 2024, to file lead plaintiff applications in a class action lawsuit alleging securities fraud. The lawsuit, now pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, implicates individuals who procured Cummins securities between April 30, 2019, and December 21, 2023.

Allegations of Corporate Misconduct

According to the legal action, Cummins and certain executives stand accused of failing to disclose crucial information during the Class Period, an act that contravenes federal securities laws. Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, a securities litigation law firm, has taken the initiative to remind affected investors of their legal rights and the impending deadline to potentially recover economic losses.

The Emissions Controversy

On December 22, 2023, Cummins revealed a preliminary settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other regulators to address civil claims relating to the company's emissions certification and compliance processes for specific engines. This agreement is projected to lead Cummins to register a charge of approximately $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Accusations Deepen

Adding to the corporate turmoil, the U.S. Department of Justice publicized that the company allegedly installed defeat devices on 630,000 engines for certain RAM pickup trucks between the model years 2013 to 2019 and undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 engines for the model years 2019 to 2023. These revelations have intensified the scrutiny on Cummins Inc., raising serious questions about the company's compliance with federal regulations and its transparency with investors.

The actions and revelations surrounding Cummins Inc. serve as a potent reminder of the continuing struggle against corporate malfeasance and the vital role of vigilant investors and legal institutions in holding corporations accountable for their actions.