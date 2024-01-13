De Piero v. Penn State University: Balancing Anti-Racism Discourse and Workplace Inclusivity

In a landmark case, the court has examined allegations of a hostile work environment created by discussions on anti-racism, white supremacy, and white privilege at Penn State University. The case, De Piero v. Penn State University, was brought forward by De Piero, a white male professor who claimed his working conditions were significantly altered due to these discussions.

De Piero’s Allegations

De Piero, who joined Penn State Abington faculty in 2018, contended that the discussions on racial issues repeatedly demeaned faculty members based on their race. His complaints were rooted in mandatory attendance at conferences which discussed racial issues in essentialist terms, negative traits assigned to white people, and his interactions with the university’s Affirmative Action Office. De Piero claimed that he was informed there was “a problem with the white race” and suggested to attend more workshops until he understood. Under the provisions of Title VII, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), and Section 1981, employers can be held liable for harassment that significantly alters an employee’s work conditions.

Court’s Assessment

The court evaluated the allegations by examining the frequency, severity, and impact of the alleged incidents on De Piero’s work performance to determine if they amounted to pervasive harassment. It was found by the court that these allegations plausibly amounted to pervasive harassment, thereby permitting De Piero’s hostile work environment claim to proceed.

Clarifying the Legality of Discussing Racism

However, the court also clarified that discussing the impact of racism on society within an educational environment does not infringe federal law. Training on concepts such as white privilege or critical race theory can contribute to creating a healthy and inclusive work environment. The court distinguished De Piero’s case from others that were dismissed, citing the specificity of his allegations.

This case serves as a potent reminder of the tensions that exist between encouraging discussions on racism and ensuring these discussions do not create a hostile work environment. It highlights the fine balance organizations must strike to create an inclusive environment without alienating any members of their workforce.