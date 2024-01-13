en English
Courts & Law

De Piero v. Penn State University: Balancing Anti-Racism Discourse and Workplace Inclusivity

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
In a landmark case, the court has examined allegations of a hostile work environment created by discussions on anti-racism, white supremacy, and white privilege at Penn State University. The case, De Piero v. Penn State University, was brought forward by De Piero, a white male professor who claimed his working conditions were significantly altered due to these discussions.

De Piero’s Allegations

De Piero, who joined Penn State Abington faculty in 2018, contended that the discussions on racial issues repeatedly demeaned faculty members based on their race. His complaints were rooted in mandatory attendance at conferences which discussed racial issues in essentialist terms, negative traits assigned to white people, and his interactions with the university’s Affirmative Action Office. De Piero claimed that he was informed there was “a problem with the white race” and suggested to attend more workshops until he understood. Under the provisions of Title VII, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), and Section 1981, employers can be held liable for harassment that significantly alters an employee’s work conditions.

Court’s Assessment

The court evaluated the allegations by examining the frequency, severity, and impact of the alleged incidents on De Piero’s work performance to determine if they amounted to pervasive harassment. It was found by the court that these allegations plausibly amounted to pervasive harassment, thereby permitting De Piero’s hostile work environment claim to proceed.

Clarifying the Legality of Discussing Racism

However, the court also clarified that discussing the impact of racism on society within an educational environment does not infringe federal law. Training on concepts such as white privilege or critical race theory can contribute to creating a healthy and inclusive work environment. The court distinguished De Piero’s case from others that were dismissed, citing the specificity of his allegations.

This case serves as a potent reminder of the tensions that exist between encouraging discussions on racism and ensuring these discussions do not create a hostile work environment. It highlights the fine balance organizations must strike to create an inclusive environment without alienating any members of their workforce.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

