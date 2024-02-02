Dawn Sturgess Novichok Poisoning: Public Inquiry Set to Commence in October

The public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, a victim of the infamous Novichok poisoning in 2018, is slated to kick off in October. The inquiry set to commence at the Royal Courts of Justice, promises to be an exposé of the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of Sturgess.

Commencement of The Inquiry

The inquiry will commence in Salisbury, the scene of the tragic incident, before making its way to London. The objective of this inquiry, as outlined by Lord Hughes, the chair of the inquiry, is to uncover the truth concerning Sturgess's death. It aims to ascertain the details of her death, identify the culprits, their motives, and whether her death could have been prevented.

Behind Closed Doors

It was revealed during the hearing that some highly sensitive information pertinent to the case would be reviewed privately. The decision to consider some intelligence in private was taken due to the nature of the information. However, the Sturgess family has been granted access to examine CCTV footage ahead of the commencement of the proceedings.

Extensive Preparations

The preparatory stage for the inquiry has been marked by an extensive review of documents. It has been a rigorous process, with 'enormous amounts of painstaking work' going into the production of documents for the inquiry. Michael Mansfield, the family's legal counsel, hinted at potential 'astonishing observations' that are expected to be disclosed during the inquiry.

The Sturgess Tragedy

Dawn Sturgess, aged 44, fell victim to the deadly Novichok nerve agent after mistaking a container of the substance for perfume. The incident sparked an international outcry, leading to a manhunt for the Russian agents alleged to be responsible. Sturgess passed away at Salisbury District Hospital on July 8, 2018, following the high-profile Novichok attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Russia, however, has consistently denied state involvement in the incidents.