David Caldwell’s Illegal Ammunition Case Dismissed by Baltimore Prosecutors

The city prosecutors of Baltimore have dismissed the illegal ammunition case against David Caldwell, a supervisor of the Safe Streets violence intervention program in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. The dismissal came after John Cox, Caldwell’s attorney, pointed out that his client hadn’t received a copy of the search warrant that led to the discovery of the ammunition.

Details Surrounding the Case

In October, a search conducted by the FBI and Baltimore Police detectives at Caldwell’s residence led to the discovery of a magazine loaded with nine rounds, narcotics packaging material, and various electronic devices. All of these items were submitted as evidence to the FBI. However, the details of the search warrant were sealed, leaving a shroud of mystery over the authorization of the search. Interestingly, no federal arrests were made related to the searches a week after they occurred, adding another layer of intrigue to the case.

The Safe Streets Program

The Safe Streets program, managed by LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, is an innovative community intervention initiative designed to reduce gun violence. According to research conducted by Johns Hopkins University, Safe Streets has been successful in significantly decreasing the incidents of shootings and homicides in the areas where it is operational. The program’s impact is particularly felt in neighborhoods like Belair-Edison, where Caldwell is a supervisor.

Aftermath of the Dismissal

Following the dismissal of his case, Caldwell chose not to comment to reporters. There is no further information available regarding the FBI probe, which was believed to be limited to the Belair-Edison site of Safe Streets. The dismissal of Caldwell’s case, due to a procedural oversight, raises questions about the legalities surrounding the search and seizure process, and the potential implications for future cases.