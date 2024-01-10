Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft

In an unexpected turn of events, Darrell Gray, a 40-year-old man, saw his fate change within the Belize court system. On January 9, 2024, Gray, who had been on remand at the Belize Central Prison for over two months, was released on bail after pleading guilty to the theft of a bicycle.

Gray's Change of Plea

Initially, Gray pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, in a surprising move, he changed his plea to guilty and sought leniency from the court. He was subsequently fined $500, with an additional $5 levied as court fees.

Despite his guilty plea and payment of his fine, Gray's freedom comes with strings attached. He is obligated to fully pay the fine by March 24, 2024. Failure to meet this deadline will result in a prison sentence of 5 months.

Similar Case: Ruben Carrido

In a parallel event, Ruben Carrido, a resident of Guinea Grass, also pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle. Carrido was fined $500, in addition to $5 as court fees. He was given a deadline of March 31, 2024, to pay the fine, or face 4 months in prison. Interestingly, Carrido claimed that he was paid $10 by an unknown man to retrieve the bicycle, not knowing it was stolen.