Dar es Salaam Court Acquits Five Businessmen in Drug Trafficking Case

In an unprecedented move, a court in Dar es Salaam has acquitted five businessmen, including four Nigerians, who were previously facing prominent charges of drug trafficking. The charges, which included the trafficking of harmful drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, were dismissed after the prosecution failed to conclusively prove them.

Confiscation of Vehicle Found with Drugs

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court, however, ordered the confiscation of a Toyota Mark X vehicle, discovered with said drugs, thereby declaring it government property. The ruling was delivered by Principal Resident Magistrate Richard Kabate on December 28, 2023.

Details of the Case

The defendants were initially six in number, but one of them, Bisola Adeyemi, sadly passed away during the course of the trial. The accused were formally charged with drug trafficking on February 17, 2018, in the Masaki area of the Kinondoni district. The prosecution put forth nine witnesses, while the defense had five witnesses, who were none other than the accused themselves.

Discrepancies in the Prosecution’s Evidence

The court identified significant discrepancies in the evidence presented by the prosecution, such as a mismatch between the name displayed on the search warrant and the name listed on the charge sheet. Moreover, there was no concrete proof that the house where the drugs were discovered was owned by the accused, Ruth Kabezi.

The drugs found in the Toyota vehicle, allegedly owned by defendant Nwauba, led to the vehicle’s confiscation. However, the court absolved Nwauba due to the prosecution’s failure to prove ownership, given that the vehicle registration name differed from the name charged. The court also ordered the destruction of the drugs under the supervision of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and the return of personal items such as passports, phones, and computers to the individuals acquitted.

In a separate case, social media influencers Racquelle Anteola and Melissa Dufour were arrested in Mobile while transporting $2 million worth of cocaine. They were convicted of acting as ‘couriers’ in a conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The drugs were found hidden in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop, and they were en route from Texas to Atlanta. Both face potential penalties of 10 years to life in prison and as much as $10 million in fines.