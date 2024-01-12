en English
Courts & Law

Danish Court Upholds Sentences of Iranian Separatists

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark, has upheld the sentences of three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, an Iranian separatist group. Convicted for promoting terror in Iran and collecting intelligence for Saudi Arabia, they were originally sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to eight years in a lower court in 2022.

Link to Deadly Attack and Alleged Assassination Plot

The case has ties to a deadly attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in September 2018, which resulted in at least 25 fatalities. Although the separatist group has denied involvement in the attack, the men were found guilty of financing terrorism by obtaining and attempting to obtain funds from Saudi Arabia for the group. The case is also associated with a 2018 police operation in Denmark in response to an alleged plot by Iran to assassinate opponents of its government.

Court Upholds Sentences and Order of Expulsion

The court’s decision confirms the prior guilty verdicts issued by the District Court in Roskilde in February 2022. With their appeal rejected, the individuals now face permanent expulsion from Denmark upon completing their sentences. One of the convicted men, who holds Danish citizenship, will have his citizenship revoked as part of the court’s ruling.

Implications for Denmark and International Relations

This conviction highlights Denmark’s commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining national security. As the country navigates its complex relationship with Iran, this case underscores the challenges European countries face in managing geopolitical tensions and maintaining domestic security.

Courts & Law Denmark Iran
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

