Danish Court Upholds Sentences of Iranian Separatists

The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark, has upheld the sentences of three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, an Iranian separatist group. Convicted for promoting terror in Iran and collecting intelligence for Saudi Arabia, they were originally sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to eight years in a lower court in 2022.

Link to Deadly Attack and Alleged Assassination Plot

The case has ties to a deadly attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, in September 2018, which resulted in at least 25 fatalities. Although the separatist group has denied involvement in the attack, the men were found guilty of financing terrorism by obtaining and attempting to obtain funds from Saudi Arabia for the group. The case is also associated with a 2018 police operation in Denmark in response to an alleged plot by Iran to assassinate opponents of its government.

Court Upholds Sentences and Order of Expulsion

The court’s decision confirms the prior guilty verdicts issued by the District Court in Roskilde in February 2022. With their appeal rejected, the individuals now face permanent expulsion from Denmark upon completing their sentences. One of the convicted men, who holds Danish citizenship, will have his citizenship revoked as part of the court’s ruling.

Implications for Denmark and International Relations

This conviction highlights Denmark’s commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining national security. As the country navigates its complex relationship with Iran, this case underscores the challenges European countries face in managing geopolitical tensions and maintaining domestic security.