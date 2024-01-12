Dance Trainer Sentenced to Imprisonment for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Deralakatte

On a sultry day in July 2019, a gruesome attack occurred in Deralakatte that sent shockwaves through the community. A dance trainer, known as Sushanth or Shaan, targeted his ex-girlfriend in a vicious stabbing incident. The event, captured in chilling detail on CCTV, marked a dark day for the town’s inhabitants. This incident, which precipitated Shaan’s suicide attempt, led to his arrest and subsequent court trial that concluded with a stringent sentencing.

Conviction and Sentencing

The Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, Preethi K P, handed down Shaan’s sentence after a two-year trial. The court found him guilty under Section 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for wrongful restraint, sentencing him to one month of simple imprisonment. More significantly, under Section 326 of the IPC, he was sentenced to seven years for causing grievous hurt with a sharp weapon. This conviction is a testament to the robustness of the legal system, demonstrating that acts of violence will not go unpunished.

Financial Penalty

In addition to the jail sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Shaan. This financial penalty underscores the court’s commitment to administering justice. Failure to pay the stipulated amount would result in one year of rigorous imprisonment, adding a layer of deterrence to potential future offenders.

Witness Examination and Evidence

The trial, beginning on February 10, 2021, saw the examination of 21 witnesses. The testimonies provided by these individuals played a crucial role in the case. In addition, the court considered footage from two separate CCTV cameras as part of the evidence. This comprehensive approach to gathering and examining evidence ensured a fair and just trial.