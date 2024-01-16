Dame Sue Carr: A Strong Stand for Judicial Independence

In a bold move that deviates from the typically cautious approach of her male predecessors, Dame Sue Carr, the first lady chief justice of England and Wales, has taken a resolute stand against government overreach in judicial affairs. This comes in the backdrop of increasing concerns about the government's respect for the judiciary's independence.

Advertisment

Asserting Judicial Independence

In her first appearance before parliament's justice committee, Dame Sue Carr challenged the government's plans regarding the Rwanda refugee scheme and the proposed blanket exoneration for those affected by the Post Office Horizon IT scandal. She emphasized that the deployment of judges should be exclusively a judicial decision, dispelling concerns about the government's attempts to influence this process.

Challenging Exoneration Legislation

Advertisment

Moreover, Carr refuted assertions that the judiciary had endorsed legislation to automatically exonerate individuals convicted due to the IT scandal. Such a move, bypassing the court of appeal, has raised serious questions about the preservation of judicial independence.

Against the Backdrop of Government Critiques

This robust stance from Carr is particularly significant, considering the past critiques of the judiciary by former officials Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman. A 2022 parliamentary inquiry found that government actions had improperly questioned the legitimacy of judges, potentially creating the impression of politically influenced court decisions. Carr's actions underscore her commitment to maintaining judicial independence, a sentiment echoed by a 2020 survey where 94% of judges expressed concern over the government's conduct towards the judiciary.