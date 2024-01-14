en English
Courts & Law

Crimes Within Prisons: An Unsettling Reality

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Crimes Within Prisons: An Unsettling Reality

In recent times, a series of incidents have shed light on the persistent problem of crimes occurring within prisons. Shania Begum, a prison officer at HMP Birmingham, was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, Joshua Mullings. This transgression resulted in her being sentenced to 16 months for misconduct in a public office.

Crimes Within Prison Walls

Simultaneously, HMP Birmingham witnessed another incident. Lloyd Neels, an inmate, attacked child killer Sean Sadler and later openly boasted about it on Instagram. Neels admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm, further highlighting the issue of violence within the prison system.

Adding to the list, Katie Loxton, a prison officer at HMP Oakwood, was discovered to have an intimate relationship with inmate Adam Higgs. The evidence of over 3,000 calls and handwritten letters led to her being sentenced to 12 months for misconduct in a public office.

Smuggling Attempts and Their Consequences

Lucy Berridge, an 18-year-old, attempted to smuggle cannabis and a mobile phone into HMP Birmingham. However, she was caught in the act and sentenced to eight months in a young offenders’ institution. In a similar vein, prison guard Martin Mills was implicated in a plot to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into HMP Hewell, earning him a four-year sentence.

Lastly, Kile Straker was caught with a mobile phone in his cell at HMP Birmingham. His illicit possession led to him being sent back to custody for 17 weeks. Straker expressed frustration at the impact on his life, underlining the repercussions of contravening prison regulations.

Implications and the Need for Reform

The incidents at HMP Birmingham, HMP Oakwood, and HMP Hewell illustrate the pervasive issue of crimes committed within prisons. These cases underscore the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to maintain order and uphold the law within prison confines. While prisons serve as institutions for punishment and rehabilitation, it is essential to ensure that they do not become hotbeds for further criminal activities.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

