Courts & Law

Courts in Action: Trump, Murdaugh, Remington, and Bankman-Fried Cases Progress

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:55 am EST
Courts in Action: Trump, Murdaugh, Remington, and Bankman-Fried Cases Progress

In a significant development, a federal appeals court has held that former President Donald Trump is not immune from civil lawsuits relating to the Jan 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. The ruling affirms a similar decision from Dec 1 and states that President Trump’s actions leading up to and on Jan 6 were not official presidential acts, therefore immunity does not apply.

Twists and Turns in Murdaugh Murder Convictions

The case of Alex Murdaugh, serving life imprisonment for the murders of his wife and younger son, has taken a new turn. His lawyers are seeking another trial, citing allegations of improper influence over the jury by the court clerk. An evidentiary hearing is slated for late next month, where the defense will present evidence to support their claim.

Remington Case: Grand Jury Secrecy Upheld

The Arizona Court of Appeals has upheld the secrecy of grand jury proceedings in the case of Remington, indicted for manslaughter. The court rejected a lower court’s decision to allow Remington’s attorneys to review transcripts from a second grand jury hearing. The Pima County Attorney’s Office continues to work on the case.

Prosecutors Seek Prompt Resolution in Bankman-Fried Case

Prosecutors have told a judge that a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the cryptocurrency fraud case is unnecessary. They argue that a second trial would duplicate evidence and ignore the public interest in a prompt resolution. Bankman-Fried, who was convicted in November, faces sentencing on March 28. The prosecutors suggest proceeding with sentencing without the delay that would be caused by a second trial.

Courts & Law
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

